Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team has been called to serve search warrants...
Rapid City police investigate shooting at Surfwood Drive apartment
Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial.
Grand Gateway Hotel owner asking for ‘change of venue’ in simple assault trial
Cellphone video shows a former Marine jumping into action to save two women in Northwest Indiana.
Former Marine rescues two women from car trapped in water
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders

Latest News

A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple recreates ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ sets for TV show-themed Airbnbs
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: Federal database of consumer product complaints leaves out deaths, injuries the government and manufacturers know about
GRAPHIC: Video shows ‘heinous’ beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers, attorney says
A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood for...
Couple offers stays at 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends'-themed Airbnbs
Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams received a Navy Cross for his actions during the...
Real-life ‘Top Gun’ finally gains recognition for Korean War dogfight