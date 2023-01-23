GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to see body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see body camera footage Monday from the night of his arrest.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month.

For weeks, people across the city have pleaded for the release of the video.

City leaders said they wanted to allow the family to get the first look at the traffic stop video after their investigation.

That’s expected to happen with their attorney Ben Crump before the public can view the video.

This incident happened Jan. 7. In a report, Memphis police said there was a confrontation as officers approached Nichol’s car in a stop for reckless driving.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, ran and then there was another confrontation before he was detained, police stated.

Officers said Nichols complained about shortness of breath, and they had an ambulance take him to a nearby hospital. He died three days later.

Officials said a cause of death has not been determined.

The department conducted an internal investigation that wrapped up Friday, ultimately ending with five officers being fired. They were identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

In a statement, Police Chief CJ Davis said the officers violated multiple department policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid. He said last week that video of the arrest would be released after the internal investigation and after the family had seen it, but the exact timing wasn’t immediately clear.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice also are investigating this case.

Nichols’ family would like to see the officers involved in the arrest face criminal charges.

“The fight’s just beginning. At this point now, it’s seeking justice. This fight is just beginning. It’s just the beginning stages of this fight,” said Nichols’ parents in a statement.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, said the city has been on edge since the arrest, which he called “horrific and senseless.”

“The release of the tape may certainly aggravate the feelings of hurt, sorrow and embarrassment that we are all feeling,” Parkinson said. “However, the need for transparency is vitally important in all cases of police involved deaths.”

Van Turner, president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, also acknowledged that Memphis appears tense as it waits for the video. But he praised the city and the police department for taking “quick action” in firing the officers.

“We will continue to monitor and support a fair and just resolution to this matter,” Turner said. “We join the call for peaceful protests as we all work towards making sure that proper measures are put in place to prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”

Attorneys Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols’ family, issued a statement Friday saying they support the department’s decision to fire the officers.

“This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father,” they said.

The attorneys said they “will continue to demand transparency and accountability” and plan to review video footage to seek additional clarity about the circumstances that led to Nichols’ death. The lawyers planned a news conference for later Monday with the family.

As for the timing of the video’s release to the public, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the law “places limits on such video release, and that we have to make sure we do so without compromising our ability to arrive at justice in this case.”

“I ask for your patience as we gather all necessary information so that we don’t compromise the investigation or any possible future prosecution,” Mulroy said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.