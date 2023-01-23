Deadwood History explores the Lunar New Year and the town’s Chinese history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, is a 15-day celebration that began Jan. 22 and ends Feb. 5. This year is the Year of the Rabbit, which is a symbol of hope and long life.

Deadwood is known for its rich gold rush history and included in that were the Chinese that ran multiple businesses for the gold miners. At one point Deadwood History Inc. says there were over 100 Chinese living in Deadwood, there was even a Chinatown. The rich culture the Chinese brought to the old west town, was the reason the Chinese New Year was celebrated until 1912 but revived in the 1990s.

To keep the history and Lunar New Year tradition alive in the wild town of Deadwood, Deadwood History Inc. will host a Chinese New Year Youth Party on Jan. 28. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids from Kindergarten to 6th grade will play games and participate in a red envelope ceremony and lunch. Kids need to pre-register for this event and do this by calling (605)722-4800.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.