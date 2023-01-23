Cooking with Eric - Creamy, Spicy Chicken Thighs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chicken thighs are less expensive than chicken breats. And better: they have more flavor. Don’t be afraid of dark meat chicken!

This easy recipe is for 8 chicken thighs. First, make a spice rub: combine a teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder and smoked paprika. Add a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper and a half teaspoon of salt. Rub chicken thighs with spice mixture.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a sauté pan over medium high heat until hot. Sauté chicken thighs in batches, about 5 minutes per side until done. Remove and keep warm. You may need to add more olive oil between batches.

After you remove the chicken thighs, add 3 cloves of minced garlic and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes to the pan. Use a spoon to scrape all the brown bits on the bottom of the skillet. Add 1 (4oz) can chopped green chilies (drained) and 1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream. Stir constantly until well combined and slightly browned.

Pour sauce of chicken thighs and serve.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.