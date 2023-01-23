Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City

The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally."
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states.

Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for Women hosted a “Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally.” The NOW rally supported what they called pro-woman, pro- choice, and pro-reproductive- justice rights.

“We’re really out here trying to show that this is bigger than an abortion issue, this is really about health care and bodily autonomy, and control over women. And we’re not going to go back, we’re going to fight, fight, and fight,” said Callan Baxter, president of the National Organization for Women West River Chapter.

The NOW organization is an advocate for women of South Dakota. They focus on the issues of equality for women, reproductive rights, and economic justice.

