5 adults, 3 kids shot in targeted attack on La. home, police say

By Curtis Heyen, Stacey Cameron and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman and a 3-year-old boy are in critical condition after eight people were shot in what police are calling a targeted shooting on a Louisiana home.

The shooting happened at 1:59 p.m. Sunday in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, 911 dispatch records show.

Eight people, five adults and three children, were shot. Two of those victims remain in critical condition, including a 3-year-old boy shot in the chest and a woman shot in the eye.

Among the wounded are two girls, ages 3 and 5.

KSLA reports a 1-year-old child was also in the home at the time of the shooting. Family members and police said the infant was not harmed.

Police Chief Wayne Smith said it was possibly a drive-by shooting. He said the number and location of shell casings found at the scene leaves no doubt that someone specifically focused on that residence.

There were at least 40 shell casings from two different weapons at the corner of Sugar Lane and Northside Road. Most of the bullets struck a bedroom and the living room, Smith said.

Smith said it makes him extremely angry that anyone would try to hurt anyone but particularly that someone would recklessly fire into a home.

“We are doing all that we can to get weapons off the streets and out of the hands of people who do things like that,” said Smith.

He referred to not only the mass shooting in Shreveport but also recent mass shootings in Baton Rouge and California.

Police have released little information in terms of possible suspects. They do believe, however, they are looking for a black truck.

