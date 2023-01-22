Snow remains a possibility for many throughout this week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Starting tonight there is a chance for snow in northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hill.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and breezy blustery conditions. Clouds will clear out as we head into Monday afternoon, where highs will climb into the upper 20s to upper 30s. The clear skies will not last as another round of snow will make its way into northeastern Wyoming and the northern Black Hills, this includes Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis as we head into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few isolated snow showers possible in the afternoon in the extreme northwest regions of South Dakota. Next best chance for widespread snow will be on Wednesday where we will see highs in the 20s to 30s with windy conditions. Snow will remain a possibility throughout the week and into the weekend.

However, as we move into Saturday temperatures will drop down into the teens and 20s with temperatures in the single digits during the overnight hours. Chillier temperatures look like they will settle in as we head into the start of February.

