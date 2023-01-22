Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible.

While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for snow showers will arrive on Sunday. There will be a few heavy bands of snow that could develop and pass through the area, which will reduce visibility and drop a quick inch of snow, creating a few slippery spots. Accumulations Sunday and Sunday night will be an inch or less in western South Dakota, but the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming could see up to a couple of inches. Sunday will see highs in the 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures next week will be near or below average in the 30s. Snow showers will be possible at times, especially through the second half of the week. It will be a little breezy as well.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Cell Phone Records Do Not Have Any Activity on Absolu’s Phone at Time of Murders
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking

Latest News

Breezy
Snow showers at times this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A quiet close to this week; unsettled and chilly next week.
A calm end to the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Finally, sunshine in the forecast!