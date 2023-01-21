Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 2

Rush return home to face Steelheads, top-ranked Cavaliers tussle with Tigers
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush returned to their home ice after a three-game road trip to take on the Idaho Steelheads. Plus, the Sioux Falls Jefferson boys basketball team put their undefeated record on the line as they traveled to Harrisburg to face the Tigers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

1-20 Central live
Live interview with Central girls head coach Josh Mach
Rapid City Stevens Girls Basketball
Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 1
1-20 Central live
Live interview with Central girls head coach Josh Mach
1-19 stm boys
STM boys stay unbeaten