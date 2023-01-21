Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After beating up on Sturgis earlier in the week, the Rapid City Stevens basketball teams hoped to carry that momentum to Friday night against Watertown. Plus, the Central girls had the chance to get above .500 with a win against Brookings. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.