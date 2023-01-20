Students rebuild school’s cross walk shelter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past year an intoxicated driver drove into a cross walk shelter at East Middle School.

The previous shelter was built by students and the geometry in construction class at Rapid City High School decided to build it’s replacement.

Building the crosswalk shelter took about a month. The students started before Christmas , and were able to install it Thursday.

“There was a lot of thoughts of teamwork going into all this. We put the roofing together, there was a lot of work that went into it, a lot of sweat. For some people it was their first experience building something like this,” said Brody Songstad, student at Rapid High School.

Songstad said he wanted to thank Jeff Nelson for putting together the project allowing students to give back to the community.

