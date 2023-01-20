South Middle School construction moves forward

Over the weekend construction crews started demolition of the old South Middle School gym.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues.

As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.

”This is one of the highest needs in the Rapid City Area School District in our community. So, we are so excited about getting this project complete and, you know, cutting the ribbon and letting the kids use this facility and staff members to do the job that they do the best with the new facility,” said Kumar Veluswamy, director of facilities services for the Rapid City Area Schools District.

The $61 million project is expected to be ready for students in the fall of 2024.

