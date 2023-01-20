Snow showers at times this weekend

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers move in Saturday morning and will continue off and on through the day. Best chance to see a few snow showers will be in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Accumulations will remain under an inch. Highs climb into the 30s for much of the area.

Better chance of snow showers will arrive Sunday. There will be a few heavier bands of snow that pass through the area, which could reduce visibility and drop a quick inch of snow, creating a few slippery spots. Accumulations Sunday and Sunday night will be an inch or less in western South Dakota, but the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming could see up to a couple of inches.

Temperatures next week will be near or below average in the 30s. Snow showers will be possible at times, especially through the second half of the week. It’ll be a little breezy as well.

The temperature outlook for February is calling for below normal temperatures through the month.

