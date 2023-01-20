Sheridan Cooks - Apple Cider Chicken

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A juicy chicken recipe with fresh, savory flavors ... all in one pan! How can you go wrong?

Heat 2 teaspoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Sprinkle the tops of 8 chicken thighs evenly with a half teaspoon salt and a quarter teaspoon pepper. Once the oil is hot and shimmering, add the chicken to the pan, top side down. Cook 4 minutes; flip and cook until the meat is cooked through, and juices run clear, another 4 minutes. remove to a plate and tent with foil to keep warm.

In a small bowl, stir together a half cup of apple cider with 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard. Add 2 more teaspoon of olive oil the pan and add 3 medium firm, sliced Gaia apples, a half teaspoon salt and a quarter teaspoon pepper, as well as 2 teaspoon fresh rosemary. Cook for 5 minutes until the apples are lightly and tender and begin to brown. return the chicken to the pan and pour the cider mixture over the top. Let cook 4 minutes or until the liquid is reduced by half.

Serve warm, sprinkled with additional chopped fresh rosemary.

Thanks to Jack and Kathleen Wood of 307 Real Estate for joining me in the kitchen at Interior Images!

