A quiet close to this week; unsettled and chilly next week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Quiet weather is expected today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures. Winds will be light.

A fast-moving trough will bring breezy conditions Saturday with a few snow showers in the Hills and Wyoming.

A stronger system arrives Sunday night and Monday. Scattered snow showers will be likely with gusty winds and chilly temperatures. A small accumulation of snow is possible in spots.

Much if not all of next week will be breezy and chilly with periodic small chances for light snow showers.

