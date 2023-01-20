One person is dead following a Rapid City officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. Thursday when he reportedly pulled a gun during a foot pursuit.

The name of the person killed and the officers involved in the shooting has not been released at this time.

According to Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, officers were in the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. One of officers, Hedrick said, gave chase.

“A struggle of some sort ensued and the officer attempted to use the Taser,” Hedrick explained. “At that point, the individual he was chasing pointed a firearm at the police officer. The police officer fired upon the individual who pointed the gun at him and struck the individual … That individual … is deceased.”

Following the officer-involved shooting, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputies relieve RCPD officers at the scene, which has been secured.

“Per normal protocol, the Division of Criminal Investigation has been called to review this incident,” Hedrick said.

