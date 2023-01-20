Movie theaters butter up to national celebration

The Elks Theater joins the celebration for National Popcorn Day.
The Elks Theater joins the celebration for National Popcorn Day.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different.

Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat.

With flavors ranging from savory parmesan-garlic and dill-pickle, to three types of cheese and five assorted flavors of caramel, they have a popcorn flavor for everyone to enjoy.

”So, we got many recipes, but we launched with what we thought would be the five most popular. Our classic caramel is definitely the most popular. We also offer a s’mores, a bacon caramel corn that is absolutely delicious, a banana, and green caramel apple,” said Curt Small, owner of Elks Theater.

Another place in Rapid City celebrating National Popcorn Day is the Golden Ticket. They are offering $1 bucket refills and free popcorn upgrades.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem

Latest News

Cloudy
Partly cloudy for Friday
Over the weekend construction crews started demolition of the old South Middle School gym.
South Middle School construction moves forward
Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre), the Majority Leader of the South Dakota State House, addresses...
Mortenson walks back plan for remote testimony
The South Dakota Department of Health wants legislators to define the qualifying illnesses for...
South Dakota lawmakers move to tighten medical cannabis rules