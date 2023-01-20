Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses.

An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’ phone was not traced to that area.

After the murders, both Zaiser’s and Red Willow’s phoned pinged near a home on Watertown Street. The witness testified that both devices ‘lost service’ to the cell phone towers a minute after pinging.

The state then called a forensic anthropologist who analyzed the bones of Zaiser. During his analysis he noted that Zaiser’s bones had both blunt force and sharp force trauma.

The final witness of the day had access to the defendant’s phone. He testified that he found evidence that Absolu was attempting to buy guns from someone through WhatsApp. According to the prosecution the guns from the messages are the same ones that prosecutors already submitted into evidence.

The prosecution continues to lay out it’s case against Absolu Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem

Latest News

Driving through the Deadwood area, you will notice smoke and some burning slash piles.
Black Hills National Forest crews burn slash piles to mitigate wildfire
Crossing guard at a middle school gets some shelter, thanks to students.
Students rebuild school’s cross walk shelter
Tourism, South Dakota's number two industry, behind only agriculture, continues to bring in the...
South Dakota tourism continues to rise after pandemic
Cloudy
Partly cloudy for Friday