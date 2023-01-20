A calm end to the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. It could get a little breezy in spots. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for much of the area, with a few falling into the teens.

Friday will be pleasant. Temperatures near average and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Saturday will feature scattered cloud cover. More to the west, and a little less to the east. A few snow showers are possible to begin the weekend for northeast Wyoming and parts of the hills.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 30s to low 40s across the area. By next week they’ll mostly be in the 30s. A few snow showers are possible Sunday and Monday, then again Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll be breezy much of next week as well. Accumulations do not look to be much as of now.

