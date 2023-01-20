Biden welcomes mayors to White House

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is an official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick (left) is joined by Pennington County Sheriff Brian Meuller...
One person is dead following a Rapid City officer-involved shooting
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Workers covered much of the Los Angeles Convention Center floor with more than 14,000 square...
Pizza Hut may have set a new world record for the largest pizza
Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
South Dakota legislature.
Non-returning legislators need special permission to go on legislative trips