Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking

(MGN Graphics)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial.

The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.

The verdict was returned on Jan. 13. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of at least 10 years up to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and/or a $10,000,000 fine, at least five years up to life supervised release and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

