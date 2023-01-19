South Dakota lawmakers move to tighten medical cannabis rules

The South Dakota Department of Health wants legislators to define the qualifying illnesses for...
The South Dakota Department of Health wants legislators to define the qualifying illnesses for medical marijuana.(KEVN)
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Marijuana is again before legislators in Pierre.

Thursday, the Senate passed a bill defining which physical and mental ailments would qualify a patient to obtain state certification for medical marijuana.

The South Dakota Department of Health wants legislators to define the qualifying illnesses. That is because they say they do not have the expertise to make those determinations.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck from Watertown said he supports medical cannabis but that the voters intended that the health department should make those determinations.

Other legislators said medical marijuana was on the way to becoming recreational marijuana. One legislator held up a brochure about a “pop up” clinic at a Rapid City hotel that offered half off if a patient brought a friend.

Sen. Erin Tobin, a nurse practitioner from Winner, said the changes in the law would make her more confident in recommending medical cannabis to her patients.

Tobin also said the voters had decided the issue, and the matter before the Senate was how best to implement that voter intent.

The measure passed 20 to 15. It will now be assigned to a House committee for consideration.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem

Latest News

Governor Noem visits Sturgis Lynn's Dakota Mart, the latest stop on her tour of local South...
South Dakota governor’s grocery tax repeal hits GOP pushback
Juvenile crime.
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
Luke Schauer poses for a Sioux Falls Police Department photo where he accepted an award in 2018.
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking