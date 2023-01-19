Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet.

The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.

Watch the above interview to learn more about the two organizations and the up coming homeless “Point-In-Time” count.

