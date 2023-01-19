Noem bill calls for pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced SB 75, which is a bill that will require pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents.

“Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”

The main sponsors of the legislation are Sen. David Wheeler (R-22) and Rep. Mike Stevens (R-18).

“This legislation continues to promote life in South Dakota,” said Wheeler. “We have the opportunity to ease the burden on expectant mothers by requiring pregnancy expenses to be paid equally from the beginning of a child’s life.”

This bill proposes to specify the current law, which broadly requires both parents to pay expenses for “pregnancy and confinement.” The bill does so by clarifying eligible expenses to be those reasonable expenses that the mother incurs, such as pregnancy/prenatal care of the child, labor/delivery of the child, and postpartum recovery. Including any medical complication that may arise from pregnancy with the child.

The bill also clarifies the legal process that is available to a pregnant mother if she wishes to seek reimbursement for her pregnancy expenses.

