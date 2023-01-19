A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city. Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements.

The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing their own grass, caring for the trees, and treating weeds.

The goal is to free up city workers so they can focus their efforts on public lands...such as roads and bike paths in the community.

“The New ordinance is intended for property owners and set standards for mowing their own grass, caring for the trees, and treating weeds so that city workers can focus their efforts on public lands such as roads and bike paths in the community,” said Director of Planning and Permitting, Dave Smith, City of Sturgis.

For those unable to maintain their right-of-way maintenance ordinance, the city is making exceptions to help those in need.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

Latest News

A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
The Monument gets ready for event
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem