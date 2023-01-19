The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City

Stock show dirt day.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument.

125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena.

The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The dirt is monitored year-round. It will be compacted and leveled Wednesday.

“We’re trying to get an 18-inch depth throughout the arena. And once we have that in, we will bring in loads of sand and mix them in on the top to make the top a little softer,” said Rory Hammerbeck, engineering manager at the Monument.

This is the first step for the arena to prepare for the event. They also added plastic barriers filled with water to outline the dirt.

“We also have to come in with the chutes, the panels, and all the steel that goes on top. And so just through the combined effort when we can move in as early as we can, we like to,” said Hammerbeck.

Once the event is done, they have three days to sweep up the dirt.

The stock show runs from January 27th to February 4th.

