Man charged with possession of child pornography pleads guilty

Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five...
Cook pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography and is now facing five to ten years in prison.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with possessing child pornography along with the assault on a federal officer pleads guilty in federal court.

From September 2016 through December 2021, Caleb Wayne Cook knowingly received images of child pornography through a Dropbox account.

According to the factual basis statement Cook signed, agents found 16 images and 303 videos of child pornography through Cook’s Dropbox account and located nearly 200 images and 15 videos of child porn on his personal devices.

He could face up to 5 to 20 years in prison with a fine of $250,000.

Cook also pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a federal officer.

In April of last year, members of the Dakota Territory Fugitive Taskforce tried to arrest Cook but ended up giving chase after the first attempt of putting him under arrest failed.

That same factual basis statement says after Cook pulled away, he took out a handgun and placed it on his temple before turning and running into the Panchero’s dining room and barricading himself in the bathroom.

He could face up to 20 years in prison with a fine of $20,000 for this charge.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
The odor from a skunk's spray can last up to three weeks but if left untreated can last longer.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

Latest News

Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
Melanie Timm, Hope Center, and Amy Richie, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition discuss the...
Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City
Snowcross snowmobile riders catch some air.
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards are endorsed by national group