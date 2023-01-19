Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child pornography

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Luke Schauer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography Thursday.

Schauer was arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges of Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Transfer of Obscene Materials to Minors last February. At that time, city officials said he was no longer a member of the police department.

Schauer later accepted a plea agreement for charges to be dropped if he pleaded guilty to Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Last year, according to federal court documents, Schauer used a social media app to send several messages to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Two FBI agents interviewed Schauer, and he admitted to using his social media account to send lewd messages and graphic images to someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl, and to requesting photos from the girl.

