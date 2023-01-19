Finally, sunshine in the forecast!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We finally have a sunny day in the forecast today as drier air moves in from the west and northwest. Temperatures will rise to the 30s and 40s this afternoon, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Quiet weather can be expected Friday and Saturday, though it will be rather breezy Saturday afternoon.

A strong upper level trough bring gusty winds and snow showers Sunday. Right now the best chance of accumulating snow will be in the Hills and NE Wyoming.

Next week will be seasonably chilly with occasional small chances for light snow.

