Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 11th annual Snocross Showdown hits the track and sky at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Historic Deadwood on January 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale for this annual event. A detailed race schedule for both days is also available.

These pro snowmobile riders get impressive air on specialized high-performance snowmobiles at the premier race event. The competition consists of speed, agility, and skill between many contenders, all on the same track, located in Historic Deadwood. The custom-built track the riders will be on consists of tight turns, steep jumps, obstacles, and banked corners. The riders race at speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

A storm in December dropped 4 feet of accumulation in the Deadwood area allowing organizers to stockpile plenty of snow for the event. This snowfall also helped create a base area of snow for the snowmobile trails that will likely last all season.

Parking onsite at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex is limited. Event organizers recommend parking at your hotel (if staying in town), or in one of Deadwood’s free or metered parking areas, and utilizing the Deadwood Trolley to arrive at the event.

