A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair.

The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.

“It was pretty fast; I figured it would be months, and being kind of self-conscious, I didn’t want to fill out the application, but I knew it would be something good for him,” said the parents of Austin Dirk, Shannon, and Scott Dirk.

Even Dirk’s disability, Cerebral Palsy, doesn’t stop his love of hunting and other outdoor activities; whenever he wants to go out into the pasture with the horses and hunt, his parents would call game fish and parks to rent out a chair for Austin, but with his new track chair he’s more mobile to do anything in all seasons.

“I feel better now that I know that I got more freedom with this chair than I did a couple of weeks ago. Because it’s winter time, and I feel like I would get more use out of it now versus the summer, and I would get more use out of it all the way around with my other wheelchair getting stuck,” said Austin Dirks,

Mark Pederson with Action Manufacturing delivered Dirk’s chair to his home along with demonstrating how the chair works.

“I would like to thank Mark and American mobility for making this happen, and it’s really going to change my life down the road,” said Dirk.

Click here to learn more about the American mobility project.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.