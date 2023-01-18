Snow and fog taper off this evening

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 11 PM Wednesday night for Jackson County. Tonight, lows will be in the teens and 20s with snow and fog will continuing to taper off as we head into Thursday. By Thursday afternoon we will see skies gradually clearing with highs trending to be seasonable and in the upper 20s to 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday we will see the same mix of clouds and sunshine, however temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s for the weekend with Saturday looking to be the warmest day this week. However, for Sunday and the start of next week, temperatures will start to trend cooler as a chilly air mass looks to bring the possibility of snow back into the region.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Foggy; some flurries through Wednesday morning.
Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday