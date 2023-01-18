Snow and fog taper off this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 11 PM Wednesday night for Jackson County. Tonight, lows will be in the teens and 20s with snow and fog will continuing to taper off as we head into Thursday. By Thursday afternoon we will see skies gradually clearing with highs trending to be seasonable and in the upper 20s to 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday we will see the same mix of clouds and sunshine, however temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s for the weekend with Saturday looking to be the warmest day this week. However, for Sunday and the start of next week, temperatures will start to trend cooler as a chilly air mass looks to bring the possibility of snow back into the region.

