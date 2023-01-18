‘Rodeo & Ag Night’, the last night for the Rush in the Monument before the stock show

By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush takes the ice on Saturday one last time before the rink gets transformed for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Even better, the theme for the game against the Idaho Steelheads is “Rodeo & Ag Night”. The night starts with a pre-game at 4:30 pm at the Cowboy Bar, and just before puck drop, Brandon Jones will perform a song written specifically for the Rapid City Rush.

After the game, the Rush’s special jerseys for the themed night will be auctioned off for the Western Legacy Foundation. To learn more about all of the action at the Monument this Saturday watch the interview above or follow this link.

