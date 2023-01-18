Rapid City Common Council approves more funds for grassroots crisis intervention groups

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Common Council approved two items strengthening the bond between the city and two grassroots organizations assisting those in crisis Tuesday night.

The measures allowed the Mayor and city Finance Director to sign two separate co-responder agreements.

One with Journey On, which responds to street level issues, and the other with Volunteers of America, which helps people in need get back on their feet.

These programs have allowed the Rapid City Police and Fire Departments to use their resources for other matters.

The city allocated $360,000 to Journey On, and $150,000 for Volunteers of America.

Fire department co-responder coordinator Joe Reiter said that the groups help people in ways other city departments can’t.

”Grassroots and native led is really the solution moving forward, and Rapid City and this area has pioneered that approach, and Journey On leads the way,” Reiter said. “It’s a model that’s working, and I think will continue to work.”

All attending council members unanimously supported the measures.

