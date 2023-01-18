Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000

Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.(milanvirijevic/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets – with a salary of up to $385,000.

The video streaming company says the right candidate should be flexible and willing to take on extra responsibilities, like maintaining the stockroom, as well as working both domestic and international flights.

The ideal candidate should also be able to do the job with discretion and little direction. The flight attendant must have the ability to work weekends, holidays and extended periods of travel.

Netflix hasn’t offered a specific salary, but it lists the overall market range for this role at $60,000 to $385,000. The company says the final compensation amount will be determined by “a wide range of compensation factors.”

If you would like to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

Latest News

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani...
8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Stacie Denton, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.
Police: Woman accused of attacking 97-year-old grandmother in her sleep for ‘starting trouble’