Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong storm system will move across Nebraska today, largely missing us to the south. But some light snow will fall adjacent the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. 1″-3″ can be expected along the US HWY 18 corridor.

Elsewhere expect areas of fog around the slopes of the Black Hills, mainly this morning. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly today with highs in the 30s.

Drier air moves in tonight and Thursday. This will clear us out and we’ll finally see the sunshine with highs Thursday into the 40s in Rapid City.

Friday may be slightly cooler again, but milder air returns Saturday. A fast-moving front will bring windy, chilly weather back to us Sunday and Monday with a few snow showers, but moisture appears to be lacking with this system so snow amounts will likely be light.

