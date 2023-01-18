Holiday debt adds another headache to inflation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The holiday hangover is hitting many Americans two-fold this year by combining those holiday bills with inflation on everyday goods. This combo is making the repaying process on those holiday loans even harder.

Financial advisors are saying on average in 2022, Americans took out holiday loans of about $1,500 this was up by about 24% from 2021.

Two payment strategies that could help you repay the holiday loan would be the avalanche method which prioritizes repayment from highest to lowest interest rate or the snowball method which means making the minimum payments on each account and then using the remaining funds to pay the smallest balance.

No matter which way you choose some financial advisors in the Black Hills say the best way to deal with those loans would be to pay them off quickly to avoid your credit score taking a hit and avoid the interest.

”Paying it back quickly and on time will prevent from your credit score lowering. Just make sure you are making the payments on time and if you can pay it off early then you’re going to save yourself some interest,” said financial advisor Jarrett Apa.

Financial advisors also say that when you have a loan, try to avoid buying unnecessary items as they could lead to spending money you could use to pay your loan off. This will help keep spending in check.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.