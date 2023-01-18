Cutting Horse: The event before the events at the Black Hills Stock Show

A three-day horse cutting event is at the Central States Fairgrounds.
A three-day horse cutting event is at the Central States Fairgrounds.(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of the 64th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, many cowboys and cowgirls are preparing for their events in barrel racing, team roping, or even bull riding. But a week prior- this week- marks the true beginning of the stock show festivities with the Cutting Horse Event.

Cutting, in its true form is a way to separate a cow from its herd and prevent it from returning. Since it’s creation, cutting has grown into a renowned event, full of culture for people of all ages.

Cutting in it’s competition form is a western-style event that demonstrates a horse’s athleticism and it’s ability to handle cattle, but it wasn’t always like that- cutting horse has it’s roots in cowboy history and culture- over the years it has grown into much more, for anyone who wants to try it out.

”Cutting started on ranches you know, hundreds of years ago, and it’s still used to this day, cutting off sick cows that need doctored or cows that need to be shipped, sold. That’s what you utilize the horse, it’s just grown into a multi, multi-million dollar industry. They’ve refined it through genetics and made it a competition all over the world. It’s a great sport for all ages and all walks of life,” says professional horse trainer Justin Johnson.

You can check out the Horse Cutting events at the SDCHA cutting events at the Kjerstad Event Center, all day Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various...
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph

Latest News

Rapid City Fire Department conducts ice training at Memorial Pond.
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
According to Assistance League, over 30% of annual donations occur between Thanksgiving and the...
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
When is it smart to give your child a phone
The dangers of a cell phone: when is it safe to give your child a cell phone?
Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole...
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer