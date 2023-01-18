Cutting Horse: The event before the events at the Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahead of the 64th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, many cowboys and cowgirls are preparing for their events in barrel racing, team roping, or even bull riding. But a week prior- this week- marks the true beginning of the stock show festivities with the Cutting Horse Event.

Cutting, in its true form is a way to separate a cow from its herd and prevent it from returning. Since it’s creation, cutting has grown into a renowned event, full of culture for people of all ages.

Cutting in it’s competition form is a western-style event that demonstrates a horse’s athleticism and it’s ability to handle cattle, but it wasn’t always like that- cutting horse has it’s roots in cowboy history and culture- over the years it has grown into much more, for anyone who wants to try it out.

”Cutting started on ranches you know, hundreds of years ago, and it’s still used to this day, cutting off sick cows that need doctored or cows that need to be shipped, sold. That’s what you utilize the horse, it’s just grown into a multi, multi-million dollar industry. They’ve refined it through genetics and made it a competition all over the world. It’s a great sport for all ages and all walks of life,” says professional horse trainer Justin Johnson.

You can check out the Horse Cutting events at the SDCHA cutting events at the Kjerstad Event Center, all day Wednesday.

