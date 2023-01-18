Cooking Beef with Eric - Victoria’s Beef and Ravioli

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - My morning producer, Victoria shared a great recipe with me recently, involving beef and premade ravioli. It sounded delicious, and easy to here it is:

First, brown a pound of lean ground beef with 3 cloves of minced garlic until beef is no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker.

Add a package of store-bought ravioli stuffed with cheese (you can find this in the refrigerated section. Rana is a popular brand). Then add a can of pasta sauce of your choice (but don’t choose one with meat added). Also add a can of diced tomatoes with the juice. Stir to combine.

For extra veggies, add a chopped medium green bell pepper, a chopped medium white onion and a half cup of chopped mushrooms. Also add 3 teaspoons of Italian seasoning and 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Add a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine; cover and cook on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours, of LOW for 3 hours.

