Cooking Beef with Eric - Victoria’s Beef and Ravioli

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - My morning producer, Victoria shared a great recipe with me recently, involving beef and premade ravioli. It sounded delicious, and easy to here it is:

First, brown a pound of lean ground beef with 3 cloves of minced garlic until beef is no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker.

Add a package of store-bought ravioli stuffed with cheese (you can find this in the refrigerated section. Rana is a popular brand). Then add a can of pasta sauce of your choice (but don’t choose one with meat added). Also add a can of diced tomatoes with the juice. Stir to combine.

For extra veggies, add a chopped medium green bell pepper, a chopped medium white onion and a half cup of chopped mushrooms. Also add 3 teaspoons of Italian seasoning and 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes. Add a pinch of salt. Stir well to combine; cover and cook on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours, of LOW for 3 hours.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew
Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew
An easy, healthy recipe to bring to the family table this next year.
Cooking with Eric - Cannellini Beans with Tomatoes, Garlic and Sage
Get ready for another easy recipe for a family-pleasing meal.
Cooking with Eric - Pizza in a Bowl
Super easy weeknight meal recipe taken from yesteryear.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Johnny Marzetti’s Pasta and Beef Dish