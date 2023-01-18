Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.(Pennington County Jail)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday.

Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”

Tuesday, he had his case dismissed by Judge Todd Hyronimus after the state claimed the victim in the case did not want to cooperate.

The class 1 felony would have carried up to 50 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various...
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph

Latest News

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break puts clothing store out of business
On top of rising inflation, holiday debt is causing many Americans headaches.
Holiday debt adds another headache to inflation
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Chance for snow near Nebraska and South Dakota border tonight and into late Wednesday
South Dakota State Rep. Bethany Soye (R-Sioux Falls) stands alongside Sen. Al Novstrup...
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers