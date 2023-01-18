8-month-old girl in Missouri found safe; Amber Alert canceled

FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani...
FILE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.(NCMEC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Kansas City police said Wednesday the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had earlier issued the alert after 8-month-old Malani Avery was believed to have been taken from her mother’s house.

Law enforcement said the suspect, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, has not been taken into custody. The child was not with him when she was found.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While most businesses affected by the water issue were able to dry out, Decades Vintage had a...
Water valve break swamps clothing store
A Rapid City pizza delivery driver has vehicle stolen during a delivery Monday.
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, had a charge of second degree rape dismissed.
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South...
Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

Latest News

The Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
Stacie Denton, 40, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and elderly adult abuse.
Police: Woman accused of attacking 97-year-old grandmother in her sleep for ‘starting trouble’