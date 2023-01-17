South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has introduced five bills in the 2023 legislative session and all five are scheduled to have their first committee hearing this week.

Jackley states, “Our legislative package aims to enhance public safety, strengthen the integrity of our elections, and protect the privacy of South Dakotans.”

The five Senate bills are:

Senate Bill 46: An act to establish the crime of petition circulation perjury and provide a penalty. “Circulating a petition to amend our Constitution, create a law, or place a candidate on the ballot for a public vote is one of our most fundamental rights in our democracy,” Jackley said. “This legislation will penalize those who violate that trust and then lie about it.”

Senate Bill 47: An act to revise exceptions to imposing a Class 2 misdemeanor for election law violations when no other penalty is provided by statute. “Under current law, there are numerous election law violations with no penalties attached and therefore no enforcement. This amendment will treat election law violations as Class 2 misdemeanors like other violations of law which have no specific penalty attached,” said Jackley.

Senate Bill 48: An act to enhance the penalty for the attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. “We need to protect our law enforcement officers who place themselves in harm’s way to protect us,” said Jackley. “We believe those who are willing to harm law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties present even a greater risk and should face an even stricter penalty.”

Senate Bill 49: An act to prohibit the improper storage and disposal of records containing personal or protected information and provide a penalty. “Protection of personal and confidential information continues to be a threat to our consumers,” Jackley states. “This consumer protection bill provides further guidance on how to protect confidential and private information and strengthens the penalty for those who do not protect confidential information or try to profit from the sale of that information.”

Senate Bill 50: An act to revise the crime of witness tampering. “The foundation of our judicial system is to allow witnesses to present facts and information to Judges and Juries to help them make fair determinations. Unfortunately, all too often there are attempts to tamper with witnesses and evidence, and this amendment provides prosecutors with clearer authority to address when someone corruptly influences witnesses,” Jackley said.

All five bills are scheduled to be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The meeting agenda and proposed bills can be found at https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/243078.pdf

