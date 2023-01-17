Snow possible tonight and into Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday night at 11 pm a winter weather advisory will go into effect for Oglala Lakota and Bennett Counties this advisory will last until Midnight on Wednesday. Lows for Tuesday night will drop into the 20 with cloudy skies persisting with the chance for freezing fog possible for most of western South Dakota, Eastern Wyoming, and southeastern Montana. Wednesday a chance for snow develops in the early morning hours near the Nebraska and South Dakota border where we could see 4 to 8 inches of snow for some locations like Pine Ridge, and Martin with higher amounts of snow near the border. Highs Wednesday afternoon will look to climb into the 30s with mostly cloudy. Those mostly cloudy skies will break up leaving us with mostly clear skies late Wednesday night with low in the 20s.

Thursday highs will be near seasonable and in the 30s to 40s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s for the weekend with Saturday looking to be the warmest day this week. However, for the start of next week, temperatures will start to trend cooler as a chilly air mass settles into the region.

