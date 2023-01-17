Rapid City Police Department’s newest K-9 gets named

Netherlands-born Hooni is 3-years-old and ready to work in Rapid City.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)- Last Monday, the Rapid City Police Department announced a new addition to their K-9 unit. And now the pooch has a name.

Thanks to students at General Beadle Elementary, the 3-year-old Dutch Shepard is named Hooni, which comes from the Hoonigan, a racing organization founded by the late professional race driver Ken Block.

Hooni will spend 12 to 13 weeks in training for patrol work and narcotics detection before hitting the streets with his handler, Senior Officer Brandon Thompson.

”It’s harder than you think to name a dog. I knew this dog was coming for a while and just kind of going through different names, it’s always nice to have other people’s input,” said Thomson.

Coming in just behind the checkered flag, runner-up names for the newest K-9 included Jupiter and Smokey.

