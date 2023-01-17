Rapid City celebrates MLK Day by paying tribute to others

Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King honored for their civil rights work
The service highlighted women like Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King.
The service highlighted women like Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across the country, people are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and in the Black Hills one organization celebrated in a nontraditional way.

King was one of the key leaders in pioneering America’s civil rights movement.

Members of the Faith Temple church honored his memory during their annual MLK Day service, where they also highlighted the role women played in supporting the civil rights movement.

“The strength, and the courage, and the encouragement of the women that we gave the men who were the front leaders and the runners of the movement and so, we wanted to recognize the women and honor their legacy as well today,” said Twana Carr, a member of Faith Temple Church.

The one-hour service played tribute to Rosa Parks, who was pivotal in starting the Montgomery Bus Boycott; and Coretta Scott King, who was instrumental in supporting the civil rights movement.

The guest speaker for the event, Rev. Sandra Orgunremi, said everyone can make a positive difference in the world.

“My message to everyone is shine brightly, be nice, be kind, be loving. You can be firm, yet you can be gentle, and you can be salt, and you can flavor up your environment in a very positive way to bring about the positive change you desire,” added Orgunremi.

Faith Temple Church is located at 715 Kansas City Street in Rapid City.

