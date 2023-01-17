Foggy; some flurries through Wednesday morning.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon today.

Areas of dense fog will persist this morning, and may redevelop later tonight and Wednesday morning. A few snow flurries are also possible today, with a little better chance of some light snow tonight as a strong storm passes through Nebraska. Up to 1″ of snow could fall along the Nebraska border.

We will see some clearing Wednesday night and Thursday as drier air builds in from the north and west.

Our next storm system promises snow and wind Sunday and Monday!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various...
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph

Latest News

Foggy weather in the morning
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
Nice and warm to begin the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably mild into the weekend.
Much warmer Friday and into the weekend