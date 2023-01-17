Foggy; some flurries through Wednesday morning.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through noon today.

Areas of dense fog will persist this morning, and may redevelop later tonight and Wednesday morning. A few snow flurries are also possible today, with a little better chance of some light snow tonight as a strong storm passes through Nebraska. Up to 1″ of snow could fall along the Nebraska border.

We will see some clearing Wednesday night and Thursday as drier air builds in from the north and west.

Our next storm system promises snow and wind Sunday and Monday!

