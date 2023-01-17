Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. (Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News) – A barista escaped an attempted kidnapping at a coffee shop in Washington state on Monday, and police are still looking for the suspect.

Surveillance video released by the Auburn Police Department shows a man in a truck pull up to the drive-thru window in the early morning hours while it was still dark outside. He can be seen handing the barista cash, but then he grabs her wrist and attempts to use what police describe as “a looped zip-tie device” to capture her.

A struggle ensues, and the barista manages to escape the man’s grasp.

Footage shows the man has a large tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.” Police are hoping this tattoo will help easily identify the attacker.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 253-288-7403.

No further information was provided, including the name of the coffee shop.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various...
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms

Latest News

A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ continues
Attempted kidnapping of barista at drive-thru window caught on camera
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
Officials said a bald eagle that flew into powerlines in Wisconsin caused hundreds of power...
Officials: Bald eagle flies into power lines, causes outages for hundreds