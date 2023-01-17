1 gun is stolen every 90 seconds

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With the increase in gun sales at the start of the pandemic, gun thefts have also risen.

According to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that 380,000 guns are stolen each year. In the United States, this roughly estimates 1 gun being stolen every 90 seconds.

People who carry a gun, who own numerous guns, and who do not store their guns safely, are at higher risk of having their guns stolen.

The most common way of getting a gun stolen is from a parked car at a home. In 2020, 52% of reported guns that were stolen, were stolen from cars. Overall, a firearm is stolen from a car every 15 minutes.

But there are ways to combat those statistics.

“If you are going to carry a firearm with you, bringing it back into your house or making sure it’s secured in a safe, somewhere where people who are determined to victimize others can’t get their hands on them or try to steal them,” said Garrett Mastin, co-owner of Old Republic Armaments.

“So, number one make sure you have your serial number annotated somewhere. Otherwise, if you have the original box that your firearm came in, that will have the information on it. And as soon as possible notify your local law enforcement agency, so they can document it and begin the investigation,” said Mastin

Only 15 states require you to report a lost or stolen gun to law enforcement, this does not include South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets which cause various...
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms

Latest News

Students of Mitchell Technical College pose proudly next to their rebuilt motorcycle.
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley introduces 5 legislative bills
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced a $2 million donation.
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra receives $2 million donation
Trans Flag
ACLU opposes legislation prohibiting gender-affirming care to trans South Dakotans