1 gun is stolen every 90 seconds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -With the increase in gun sales at the start of the pandemic, gun thefts have also risen.

According to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that 380,000 guns are stolen each year. In the United States, this roughly estimates 1 gun being stolen every 90 seconds.

People who carry a gun, who own numerous guns, and who do not store their guns safely, are at higher risk of having their guns stolen.

The most common way of getting a gun stolen is from a parked car at a home. In 2020, 52% of reported guns that were stolen, were stolen from cars. Overall, a firearm is stolen from a car every 15 minutes.

But there are ways to combat those statistics.

“If you are going to carry a firearm with you, bringing it back into your house or making sure it’s secured in a safe, somewhere where people who are determined to victimize others can’t get their hands on them or try to steal them,” said Garrett Mastin, co-owner of Old Republic Armaments.

“So, number one make sure you have your serial number annotated somewhere. Otherwise, if you have the original box that your firearm came in, that will have the information on it. And as soon as possible notify your local law enforcement agency, so they can document it and begin the investigation,” said Mastin

Only 15 states require you to report a lost or stolen gun to law enforcement, this does not include South Dakota.

