Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the first week of the South Dakota legislative session with Statehouse reporter Austin Goss, including what the future might look like for a significant tax cut.

Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program to discuss the new Congress on Capitol Hill. He also opens up about life after the passing of his wife, Jean, in 2021, and what his future plans might include.

You can watch our full interview with Sen. Rounds below.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

