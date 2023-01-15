Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.

Chinook Days is a week long celebration, for more information follow this link and watch the above interview.

