Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days

By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.

Chinook Days is a week long celebration, for more information follow this link and watch the above interview.

